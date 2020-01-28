Modi government destroyed India’s image, deterred investors: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 28 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying India’s image as a country of peace and harmony and urged the youth to not let their voice be suppressed.

Addressing a youth rally here, billed Yuva Aakrosh Rally, the former Congress president blamed the BJP-led government at the Centre of creating an image that deterred investors.

‘One crore people lost their jobs’

He claimed that one crore people lost their jobs in the past year while the Modi government had promised the creation of two crore new ones.

Mr. Gandhi said the growth rate of 9% reached during the UPA term has now declined to 5% — and claimed it is only 2.5% if measured using old parameters.

Mr. Gandhi also criticised the PM for not understanding the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and for the demonetisation exercise.

He urged the youth to ask questions on employment and the country’s future and to not let their voice be suppressed.

He said wherever Mr. Modi goes, he speaks of CAA, NRC and NPR but does not address real issues like unemployment.

THE Congress leader made no direct comment on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register, or on the recent protests, many of them involving young people.

The Yuva Aakrosh Rally’s focus was on youth anger over unemployment and the state of the economy.

‘Destroyed India’s image’

“Narendra Modi has destroyed India’s image and reputation in the world. Today, India is known as the rape capital but Narendra Modi does not talk about this,” he said at the rally, at Jaipur’s Ramniwas Garden.

Mr. Gandhi said, when the youth raise questions over unemployment and ask Mr. Modi why he “destroyed” India’s image, you are answered with bullets and are suppressed.

He said India’s biggest asset and strength are the youth, who are capable of competing with China but the government is wasting this asset.

“India’s youth have the potential. They can compete with China. The companies which are there in China want to invest in India. But they say that earlier peace prevailed in India but today there is violence,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi also charged Mr. Modi of extending benefits to a handful industrialists, ignoring farmers and the youth.

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress president Sachin Pilot were among the Congress leaders who attended the rally.