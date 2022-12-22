Modi government alarmed by huge turnout in `Bharat Jodo Yatra’, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

December 22, 2022 03:27 am | Updated 03:11 am IST - JAIPUR

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre were so alarmed by the huge turnout in `Bharat Jodo Yatra’, that they were shooting off letters demanding adherence to the COVID protocol, in the march. The `yatra’, which observed its last day in Rajasthan on Tuesday, has entered Haryana.

ADVERTISEMENT

The move by the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to write letters to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Mr. Gehlot, was aimed at “disturbing the yatra”, following the massive public support visible for it in the State, said Mr. Gehlot. He alleged that Mr. Mandaviya’s letters suggesting that the `yatra’ be suspended, were politically-motivated.

Talking to reporters in Dausa, Mr. Gehlot said the BJP was upset with the popularity of the long march led by Mr. Gandhi, and wanted to disturb it. “Two days ago, the Prime Minister addressed a rally in Tripura, where no COVID protocol was followed... The PM had massive rallies in West Bengal during the second wave of pandemic,” he said.

“If the Health Minister is really concerned [about COVID infection] and his intent is not political, then he should have written the first letter to the Prime Minister,” Mr. Gehlot said.