Modi government accomplished feats that looked unachievable, says Amit Shah

Addressing a rally in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Assembly election next month, Home Minister hits out at the Congress party

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had accomplished feats that earlier looked unachievable, be it the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir or the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh election, slated for November 12, Mr. Shah was addressing a rally at Sataun in the Sirmaur district.

“...no religious place was developed in 75 years. The Modi government built the Ram temple after 500 years. The temple of Kashi Vishwanath was demolished and was rebuilt by Prime Minister Modi in a grand manner. Why do Congress party members remain silent on Article 370? Because it is the gift of Jawaharlal Nehru which PM Modi uprooted,” Mr. Shah said.

Mr. Shah said that Mr. Modi had put an end to dynastic politics. “The Prime Minister has changed the name of Rajpath in Delhi to Kartavya Path...the days of king-queen are now a thing of the past,” he said.

Hitting out at the Congress, Mr. Shah accused the party of resorting to “negative politics” in a bid to mislead people. “I can assure you that after the upcoming Assembly election, binoculars will be required to trace Congress leaders. I am sure that the people of Himachal Pradesh will in this election reverse the trend of voting parties to power alternately in every election. The people of the neighbouring State of Uttarakhand recently re-elected the BJP and now it’s time for the people in Himachal to change the trend,” Mr. Shah said.

The Union government’s recently granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hatti community that lives in the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur district. Mr. Shah said Mr. Modi understood the pain of the Hatti community and it had been brought to an end by granting ST status to it. This was possible only due to strong will, he said. “Close to 1.6 lakh people will benefit from this decision,” he said.

“I also want to assure the Scheduled Caste community that their rights of reservation would not be impacted in any manner after giving tribal status to the Hatti community. The Congress has been misleading and inciting the Dalit community on this matter, which is condemnable,” Mr. Shah said.