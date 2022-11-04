Modi did not praise me, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot

He said that he would have considered it so if PM Modi had announced acceptance of his demands for declaring Mangarh Dham a national monument

Two days after Congress leader and Tonk MLA Sachin Pilot targeted him over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s purported accolades, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said Mr. Modi had neither praised him nor made any remarks on his performance. “The facts [about the Banswara programme] are being twisted,” Mr. Gehlot said.

“Mr. Modi only said that I was senior in the lot when we worked together as Chief Ministers. He also stated a fact that I was the senior-most among the CMs sitting at the stage [in the event at Mangarh Dham],” Mr. Gehlot told reporters during his visit to Baran. He said he did not consider the remarks as any kind of commendation.

The Chief Minister said he would have considered it a praise if Mr. Modi had announced acceptance of his demands for declaring Mangarh Dham a national monument, restarting of the Ratlam-Dungarpur railway line project and implementation of the State’s Chiranjeevi health insurance scheme all over the country.

Mr. Gehlot said he had “shown mirror” to Mr. Modi by reminding him in Banswara’s event that he commanded respect in the world because he belonged to Mahatma Gandhi’s country. “Mr. Modi’s belief that he is a popular Prime Minister may not be correct. He gets respect and recognition because of our nation’s greatness and our robust democracy,” he said.

Asked about “internal challenges” in the ruling Congress in the wake of Mr. Pilot’s criticism, Mr. Gehlot said it was reasonable to have ambitions in politics, but one’s approach could make a difference. “I do not want to say anything more [on this]... It is important for Congress to win the next Assembly election in the interest of the State and the country,” Mr. Gehlot said.

Without responding to Mr. Pilot’s demand for action in the matter related to the boycott of a Congress Legislature Party meeting which triggered a political crisis in September, Mr. Gehlot affirmed that the 2023 Assembly election would be fought on the agenda of good governance, works and schemes of the State government.

Meanwhile, Mr. Pilot, who was sacked as Deputy CM and Pradesh Congress president after his rebellion in 2020, has demanded the establishment of a Board in the name of folk deity Tejaji to facilitate the formulation of welfare schemes for his followers, including a large number of farmers, in the State. Mr. Pilot wrote a letter to the Chief Minister with the demand on Friday.

