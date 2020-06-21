Moderate intensity earthquake hits Manipur

Imphal

21 June 2020 17:53 IST

An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Manipur on Sunday, according to the Earth Science Department of Manipur University.

The earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 4.16 p.m., it said, adding that the epicentre of the quake is located 9 km from Ngopa area of neighbouring State of Mizoram.

There is no report of any casualty or damage of property in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room said.

