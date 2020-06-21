Other States

Moderate intensity earthquake hits Manipur

The epicentre of the earthquake as posted on Twitter by the National Centre for Seismology. | Photo Credit: National Centre for Seismology/Twitter
PTI Imphal 21 June 2020 17:53 IST
Updated: 21 June 2020 18:36 IST

An earthquake of moderate intensity hit Manipur on Sunday, according to the Earth Science Department of Manipur University.

The earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hit Manipur at 4.16 p.m., it said, adding that the epicentre of the quake is located 9 km from Ngopa area of neighbouring State of Mizoram.

There is no report of any casualty or damage of property in Manipur so far, the DGP Control Room said.

