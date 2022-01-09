Model code will be strictly enforced, says poll chief

With the Election Commission of India announcing dates for the Goa Assembly polls, the State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Saturday said the model code of conduct will be strictly implemented to ensure free and fair elections.

CEO Kunal said the average number of voters per booth in the State is 672, lowest in the country, while the average number of voters per constituency is 28,912. Vasco constituency has 35,139 eligible voters, the highest in the State, while Mormugaon has the least at 19,958, he said.

“The focus is to tag (include) persons with disability. There are 10,318 voters who come under this category,” Mr. Kunal said.

The model code of conduct will be strictly followed, and several teams have been formed to oversee its implementation, he said.

Public rallies and meetings will not be allowed till January 15 in view of the COVID-19 situation, he said.

Warning political parties against violating the Prevention of Defacement Act, 1988, during the campaign, Mr. Kunal said, “I would like to instruct stakeholders to adhere to law of the land.”

Two flying squads will be formed for every constituency and they will operate round the clock, the CEO said. A list has been prepared of people who have offences registered against them and the District Magistrates have been directed to take necessary action, he said.