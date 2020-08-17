Mobile OPD vans collecting swab samples

The mobile OPD vans, pressed into service under the Chief Minister’s free medicine scheme in Rajasthan, have started collecting swab samples for COVID-19 testing. Over 32,000 tests are being conducted in the State every day, while plasma therapy has been promoted for treatment of patients, as the active cases have crossed the figure of 14,400.

Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Monday that since most of the COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic, the spread of infection could be stopped with a high number of tests.

“No stone has been left unturned to ensure a better recovery rate and reduce the fatalities,” he said.

About 73% of the patients in the State were recovering after treatment, while the fatality rate had come down to 1.4%, Mr. Sharma said.

The State government has also written to the Indian Council of Medical Research for reconsidering the antigen test and improve its quality.