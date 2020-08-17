Mobile OPD vans collecting swab samples

The mobile OPD vans, pressed into service under the Chief Minister’s free medicine scheme in Rajasthan, have started collecting swab samples for COVID-19 testing. Over 32,000 tests are being conducted in the State every day, while plasma therapy has been promoted for treatment of patients, as the active cases have crossed the figure of 14,400.
Medical & Health Minister Raghu Sharma said here on Monday that since most of the COVID-19 patients were asymptomatic, the spread of infection could be stopped with a high number of tests.
“No stone has been left unturned to ensure a better recovery rate and reduce the fatalities,” he said.
About 73% of the patients in the State were recovering after treatment, while the fatality rate had come down to 1.4%, Mr. Sharma said.
The State government has also written to the Indian Council of Medical Research for reconsidering the antigen test and improve its quality.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath