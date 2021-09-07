Mobile Internet services suspended in Karnal ahead of farmers’ protest

CHANDIGARH

07 September 2021 02:44 IST

Security beefed up in the district to maintain law and order

The Haryana government has suspended mobile Internet services in Karnal district from 12.30 p.m. on Monday till 23.59 p.m. on Tuesday and beefed up security arrangements in view of the farmers’ proposed protest on September 7.

A similar order has been issued for Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind and Panipat districts where mobile Internet services will remain suspended from Tuesday midnight till 23.59 p.m.

Farmer unions have given the call for protest demanding strict legal action against the IAS officer who was at the centre of controversy over the baton charge on protesting farmers in Karnal on August 28. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has announced to lay siege to the Karnal mini-secretariat on September 7 if its demands are not met.

Advertising

Advertising

Kisan Mahapanchayat

The order for suspension of mobile Internet services, issued by the State Home Department, stated that the measure is being taken in a bid to maintain law and order in Karnal ahead of the ‘Kisan Mahapanchayat’, called on Tuesday morning.

It said there was a clear potential for disruption of public utilities and safety, damage to public assets and amenities and threat to law and order in Karnal district on account of misuse of Internet services by way of spread of inflammatory material and rumours, which are being or could be circulated to the public through mobile Internet services, SMSes and other dongle services.

Additional Director General of Police (law and order) Navdeep Singh Virk said elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the farmers’ call for “gherao”.

“The primary objective of these arrangements is to maintain peace and order, prevent any kind of violence, facilitate the functioning of traffic and public transport system and to safeguard public property across the State in general and Karnal in particular,” he said.