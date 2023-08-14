HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mobile internet service restored in Nuh two weeks after violence

Following sustained efforts by the Nuh district administration to restore normalcy, markets are now open in the violence-affected areas and people are visiting them.

August 14, 2023 12:49 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - Gurugram

PTI
Mobile internet service has been restored in Nuh district of Haryana, two weeks after it was suspended following communal clashes | file photo

Mobile internet service has been restored in Nuh district of Haryana, two weeks after it was suspended following communal clashes | file photo | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

Mobile internet service has been restored in Nuh district of Haryana, two weeks after it was suspended following communal clashes that claimed six lives, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the service was restored Sunday midnight.

Following the violence on July 31, mobile internet service was completely stopped by the government till 8 August. The suspension was subsequently extended till 13 August.

ALSO READ
Nuh violence | 156 people arrested, 56 FIRs registered so far

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to adjoining areas, including Gurugram.

Following sustained efforts by the Nuh district administration to restore normalcy, markets are now open in the violence-affected areas and people are visiting them.

Ten days after the violence, orders were given by the district magistrate to open all educational institutions. Schools are now functioning as usual.

Students are busy preparing for Independence Day celebrations. Police parade units are also preparing for the programme to be held at the district level.

ALSO READ
No mastermind behind Nuh violence, culprits being identified, arrested: Nuh SP

"People have got a lot of relief after the services of Haryana State Transport buses were restored and they are not facing any kind of problem in visiting other destinations. Now the situation is quite normal," Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata said.

On Sunday, a 'mahapanchayat' organised by Hindu outfits at Pondri village in neighbouring Palwal district decided to resume on August 28 the VHP's Braj Mandal Yatra in Nuh that was disrupted after communal violence.

The mahapanchayat also made several demands, which included an NIA probe into the attack on the VHP yatra in Nuh on July 31 and declaring Nuh a cow slaughter-free district.

Related Topics

Haryana / riots / religion and belief

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.