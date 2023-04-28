HamberMenu
Mobile internet blocked, Section 144 imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district

Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in Manipur’s Churachandpur district after a shutdown call by a tribals forum.

April 28, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST - IMPHAL:

Iboyaima Laithangbam

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC have been promulgated in Churachandpur district on Friday, April 28, 2023 morning and blocked all mobile network services for an indefinite period. The district administration issued the relevant orders late April 27 night. 

Officials said that these measures have had been taken up to cope with the burgeoning violent incidents. Angry mob on Thursday burned down the open gym the Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren was scheduled to inaugurate in the district on Friday morning.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum called a “total shutdown” from 8 am till 4 pm on Friday. This is designed to sabotage the visit of mr. Biren on Friday to inaugurate the open gym for the people. However, there was no information on CM cancelling the visit. The Government Order says that assembly of five or more persons and carrying of weapons and taking out procession and the like are prohibited.

The tribal leaders seem to be outraged by the demolition of houses allegedly constructed by tribal land encroachers in Imphal east district. During the demolition drive some churches, illegally constructed on the encroached land, were razed to ground. The tribal leaders are not happy with the government survey of protected forest/wetlands/wildlife for the purpose of evicting the tribal villagers.

The Churachandpur district administration has beefed up security measures in the district to maintain law and order. Additional forces are kept in readiness to rush to the troubled district to cope with fresh outbreak of violence in the district and other vulnerable areas in the state

