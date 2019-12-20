Mobile internet ban lifted in Assam

Mobile internet services resumed in Assam on Friday, ten days after it was snapped in the wake of violent protests over the the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) .
A senior official of private telecom operator Airtel said the ban was lifted from 9 am on Friday.
“As we did not received any fresh order to continue with the blackout, we have lifted the ban from 9 am,” he said.
The State government had said that mobile internet services in the state would be restored from Friday though the Gauhati High Court had ordered restoration of the service by 5 pm on Thursday.
Broadband services have already resumed in Assam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.