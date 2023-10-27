Mobile internet ban in Manipur extended till October 31

October 27, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 07:13 am IST - Imphal

The Manipur government has extended mobile internet ban for another five days till October 31, officials said on October 26.

The move comes barely a week after Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said the government would withdraw the ban within the next few days.

The ban was extended following "apprehensions that some anti-social elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate videos inciting the passions of the public which might have serious repercussions on the law and order situation," a government notification said.

The notification by commissioner (home) T Ranjit Singh informed that the DGP vide letter dated October 25 had "reported that there are still reports of incidents of violence like confrontation of the public with security forces, attempts to mob elected members residences and civil protests in front of police stations."