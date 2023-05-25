Mob vandalises Manipur Minister’s house

May 25, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - GUWAHATI

A mob on May 24 evening vandalised the house of Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur for the State government’s alleged failure to take steps to protect locals from armed tribal extremists.

Also read | Manipur erupts again; one dead, houses torched

Mr. Govindas, a senior BJP leader, also holds the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio. He and members of his family were away when about 100 people barged into their house in the Ningthoukhong Bazaar area of Bishnupur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mob, mostly comprising women, damaged the gate, windows, a few furniture, electronic gadgets, and vehicles parked at the Minister’s residence.

Also read | Manipur tribal body petitions for permanent political status

This was the first instance of a Minister’s house being vandalised after the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in Manipur on May 3 leaving at least 71 people dead and 35,000 homeless.

ADVERTISEMENT