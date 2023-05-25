HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mob vandalises Manipur Minister’s house

The house and vehicles of Konthoujam Govindas were damaged by people seeking steps to protect them from armed extremists

May 25, 2023 12:57 am | Updated 01:11 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas. Photo: Twitter/@KonthoujamG

Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas. Photo: Twitter/@KonthoujamG

A mob on May 24 evening vandalised the house of Manipur PWD Minister Konthoujam Govindas in Bishnupur for the State government’s alleged failure to take steps to protect locals from armed tribal extremists.

Also read | Manipur erupts again; one dead, houses torched

Mr. Govindas, a senior BJP leader, also holds the Youth Affairs and Sports portfolio. He and members of his family were away when about 100 people barged into their house in the Ningthoukhong Bazaar area of Bishnupur district.

The mob, mostly comprising women, damaged the gate, windows, a few furniture, electronic gadgets, and vehicles parked at the Minister’s residence.

Also read | Manipur tribal body petitions for permanent political status

This was the first instance of a Minister’s house being vandalised after the ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities broke out in Manipur on May 3 leaving at least 71 people dead and 35,000 homeless.

Related stories

Related Topics

Manipur / riots

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.