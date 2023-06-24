HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mob torches Manipur minister's godown, tries to burn down residence

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing the Minister’s residence

June 24, 2023 11:42 am | Updated 11:42 am IST - Imphal

PTI
Burnt remains of the godown of Manipur PHED Minister L Sushildro Meitei after it was set ablaze by a mob during the continuing ethnic unrest between Kuki and Meitei communities, at Chingarel in Imphal East district, on June 24, 2023.

Burnt remains of the godown of Manipur PHED Minister L Sushildro Meitei after it was set ablaze by a mob during the continuing ethnic unrest between Kuki and Meitei communities, at Chingarel in Imphal East district, on June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A group of people has set on fire a private godown of Manipur Minister L. Susindro at Chingarel in Imphal East district, reducing it to ashes, police said on June 24.

An attempt was also made to torch another property of the Consumer and Food Affairs Minister and his residence at Khurai in the same district on Friday night but timely intervention prevented it.

Also read | Drones used to monitor road blocks in Manipur

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells till midnight to prevent the mob from gheraoing his Khurai residence, police said.

No casualty was reported in the incident.

Burnt remains of the godown of Manipur PHED Minister L. Sushildro Meitei after it was set ablaze by a mob during the continuing ethnic unrest between Kuki and Meitei communities, at Chingarel in Imphal East district, on June 24, 2023.

Burnt remains of the godown of Manipur PHED Minister L. Sushildro Meitei after it was set ablaze by a mob during the continuing ethnic unrest between Kuki and Meitei communities, at Chingarel in Imphal East district, on June 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Earlier, the official quarters of the State’s woman minister Nemcha Kipgen at Lamphel area in Imphal West district was set on fire by unidentified people on the night of June 14. A house belonging to Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh was attacked and attempts were made to burn it down the next day.

ALSO READ
Armed men fire at villages in Manipur

More than 100 people have lost their lives and a large number of houses were torched rendering many people homeless in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities in the northeastern State so far.

Clashes first broke out on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Also read | Manipur, a rude reminder of northeast tensions

Meiteis account for about 53% of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals — Nagas and Kukis — constitute another 40% of the population and reside in the hill districts.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.