Mob torches Assam police station after man dies in ‘custody’

Wife of the deceased allege the police had demanded ₹10,000 and a duck from him

An irate mob torched a police station in central Assam’s Nagaon district on Saturday after the alleged custodial death of a fish trader.

The mob, comprising scores of women, stormed the Batadrava police station, vandalised it and thrashed the personnel on duty. The mob later set the police station on fire, destroying documents, motorcycles and some firearms.

Three people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the attack after two policemen had to be hospitalised.

The wife of the deceased, Safikul Islam of Salnabari village, said the police had picked him up on Friday night and demanded ₹10,000 and a duck from him. “We could only afford a duck, so they beat him to death,” she said.

The police refuted the accusation.

“He was found in a drunken state at Bhomoraguri and on being informed by some people, a police team went to the spot and brought him to the police station,” Nagaon Superintendent of Police, Leena Doley told presspersons.

“Members of his family visited the police station after they were informed. He was found sick today [Saturday] and taken to a primary health centre, which referred him to the district hospital. The doctors there declared him dead on arrival,” she said.

Ms. Doley said they have begun investigation after collecting the video footage of the incident.