Mob lynches tribal man in Tripura village

A tribal man was lynched to death on the suspicion of theft by an irate mob in a remote village in Tripura’s Dhalai district on Tuesday night, police confirmed on Thursday.

Police have registered a case following a complaint from the family of the deceased, Budhiram Tripura (36). However, they were yet to make any arrests.

The incident occurred around 11.30pm on Tuesday at Noarampara, a tribal hamlet in Rasyabari police station limit, near the Bangladesh border. Police said the victim was beaten to death by fellow tribal villagers after being caught entering a house with the intention to commit theft.

Some reports say Budhiram was earlier held responsible for stealing cattle in the village. There has been no word of confirmation from police if the lynching was related to cattle theft.