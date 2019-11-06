Other States

Mob goes on rampage after murder of man in Bihar

Mob goes on rampage over murder

Violence erupted on Tuesday at Bettiah town in West Champaran district of Bihar where a mob went on the rampage in protest against the murder of a 26-year-old man, vandalising property and setting fire to a police jeep and some other vehicles, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police, Bettiah, Jayant Kant, Munna Sah who sold fish to eke out a living was a resident of Bairiyahat area and was shot dead in the morning while he was on his way to a private hospital where an acquaintance was admitted.

