Mob goes on rampage after murder of man in Bihar

Violence erupted on Tuesday at Bettiah town in West Champaran district of Bihar where a mob went on the rampage in protest against the murder of a 26-year-old man, vandalising property and setting fire to a police jeep and some other vehicles, police said.
According to Superintendent of Police, Bettiah, Jayant Kant, Munna Sah who sold fish to eke out a living was a resident of Bairiyahat area and was shot dead in the morning while he was on his way to a private hospital where an acquaintance was admitted.
