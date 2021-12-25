Mob disrupts Christmas event in Haryana school

Video showing group raising pro- Hindu slogans at the event have gone viral on Social media

25 December 2021 21:50 IST

Men and women from audience invade stage, raise pro-Hindu slogans

A group of people raising pro-Hindu slogans disrupted a Christmas programme at a private school in Pataudi in Haryana on Friday evening. The organisers, House of Hope, a social-cum-religious organisation, described the incident as “sad”, but did not register a formal police complaint.

The “Christmas Milan” programme, including a small skit and singing of Christmas carols, was being held at a primary school in Pataudi when some men and women climbed invaded the stage and took over the mike, raising slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”. One of the men then announced from the podium that they wanted the welfare of the entire world, but not through conversions.

“The men and women were sitting inside when we started the programme. We asked them if they had any objection, but they said that we could continue. But while the programme was going on, they took our mike and raised slogans. They did not allow us to continue our programme,” said one of the members of House of Hope, speaking to The Hindu over the phone.

He said the programme was held by a member of their group, a local resident of Pataudi, with his own expenses.

He described the incident as “sad” saying that every religion had the right to celebrate their festival, but added that the group was not “much interested” in getting a First Information Report registered. “Such incidents are on rise. It is sad,” he remarked.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media showing the men and women raising the slogans.

Gurugram Police said they had not received any complaint in this regard.

The incident comes amid an ongoing controversy in Gurugram over opposition to offering of Jumma Namaz in the open by the Muslim community. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal had also, earlier this month, said that offering of Namaz at public places would not be tolerated.

On July 4, a mahapanchayat was held at Pataudi with the speakers making provocative speeches targeting a religious minority. One person was arrested in this connection after a FIR was registered.