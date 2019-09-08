Mob attacks policemen in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district

A video in which a group of villagers are seen thrashing some policemen in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar went viral on social media on Sunday. The villagers turned violent after the bodies of two local youths who were missing for the last two days, were found in a rivulet outside the village.In the video a policeman, blood oozing from his nose, is seen trying to pacify the villagers beating him with long bamboo sticks. Later, the villagers chased away the policemen.

The incident took place at Madhuban Desi village on Friday. Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar said the policemen were attacked when they went to take possession of the bodies. The police fired in the air to disperse the mob. However, three policemen were injured in the incident and taken to the primary health centre for treatment. Additional police force was sent to control the situation, Mr. Kumar added.

The villagers alleged that the two youths were beaten to death and their bodies dumped near the rivulet by someone, but the policemen said prima facie it was a case of drowning.

“The cause of death is yet to be ascertained”, the SSP told journalists in Muzaffarpur.