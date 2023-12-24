Mob affiliated to right wing organisation attacks rubber plantations of Muslims in Tripura

December 24, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Agartala

Situation at Raiyabari in Gomati district of Tripura is peaceful after security forces intervened to prevent attacks on houses and rubber plantations belonging to the Muslim community by a mob allegedly affiliated to a right wing organisation. Although one house was set on fire, no casualties were reported during the incident on December 23.

A senior State government official said on Sunday that senior police officers were monitoring the situation.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is also the Home Minister, has not made any comments on the incident. However, on Sunday, while speaking at a blood donation programme, he emphasised the importance of practising humanity and treating everyone equal regardless of religious differences.

“We often get into fights over trivial matters and forget our principles and social responsibilities,” Dr. Saha stated.

Raiyabari has been a source of conflict between the local Muslim community and the indigenous Jamatia community for a long time. The Jamatias claim that the entire land belongs to them, and this issue has been brought to court multiple times.

The settlement has also faced attacks in the past, including one by a group of extremists led by Halflong Jamatia 25 years ago. Several women had reported being raped by these extremists.

Local residents have alleged that Saturday’s incident was carried out by a mob led by right wing leader Karna Bijay Jamatia.

The police are currently investigating the incident, but have not confirmed if Karna Bijay is a suspect.