MNS on silent mode over campaign against EVMs

A month after announcing a door-to-door campaign against EVMs, in which party workers would collect voters’ signatures against the use of EVMs in the Assembly polls, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) seems to have gone silent on the issue.

Party members have denied that its silence has anything to do with MNS chief Raj Thackeray being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for over eight hours on August 22. Mr. Thackeray has said the ED grilling him would not stop him from speaking out against the government.

Mr. Thackeray had announced the campaign last month and even held a press conference with senior leaders of the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Peasants and Workers Party and former MP Raju Shetti, demanding to switch to ballot paper. The opposition was also to hold a joint protest march in Mumbai, which was postponed following floods in western Maharashtra and the pre-poll tours of political parties.

When asked about the campaign, senior MNS leader Anil Shidore said, “We have not let go of it. Yes, the door-to-door campaign which Mr. Thackeray had originally thought has not been launched yet, but it won’t be appropriate to link this with the ED probe,” he said.

On Thursday, MNS leader and former MLA Nitin Sardesai was called for questioning by the ED in the ongoing probe into money laundering charges in the IL&FS case. Mr. Sardesai is Mr. Thackeray’s partner in Matoshri construction company.

While Mr. Shidore blamed floods and the need for planning as causes for the delay, sources in the party said they are awaiting instructions from their leader. “There have been no instructions on how to go forward with the campaign since the probe,” said one leader from Mumbai. He said the ED is being used by the ruling party to silence the opposition.

Mr Thackeray had also said he would address party workers about the ED’s questioning, but for the last 12 days there has been no communication with party workers.