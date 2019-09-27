MNS finalises candidates for 130 constituencies

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is in the last stage of finalising candidates, and has till now decided to contest around 130 of the 288 seats in the Assembly polls to be held on October 21.

“We are at the last stage of finalising candidates for 125 to 130 seats. These are not only urban seats, but also include a large chunk of rural constituencies. Not contesting the polls was never an option, we were always going to enter the fray. [MNS chief Raj Thackeray] has been listening to all the workers of the party, and is taking decisions based on their inputs,” a senior party leader said.

According to party insiders, the MNS president will personally design the party’s campaign. “We did not fight the Lok Sabha elections, but it was the MNS and our presentations against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Narendra Modi that caught everyone’s attention. People will witness an identical and catchy campaign for the Assembly polls,” a party leader said.

While refusing to divulge details of the party campaign, the leader said Mr. Thackeray spoke about 142 instances of the Prime Minister lying to the people of India in his 10 rallies across the State during the general election campaign, and not a single allegation could be countered by the BJP.

On September 21, the party’s official Twitter handle tweeted a photograph, saying: “Raj bhashechya chahuline sattadhari thabakle, fakt batminech thapadyanche pay latpatle (Rulers held their breath sensing Raj’s entry, liars lost their strength after just hearing this news)”.

While the photograph did not carry any leader’s face or name, it depicted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s trademark blue jacket. The tweet came a day after the MNS held a meeting of leaders and it became clear that the party would contest the polls.

For over a week now, Mr. Thackeray has been discussing with other leaders and workers of the MNS whether to contest the election or not, and if yes, which seats are favourable to the party.

Earlier reports had hinted that the party will not contest the elections given the use of EVMs, against which the party has been campaigning and alleging that they can be tampered to favour the BJP.