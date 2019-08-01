MNS chief asks Mamata toback anti-EVM movement

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray met West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday and urged her to join his party’s campaign to shun electronic voting machines (EVMs) and return to ballot papers.

The campaign will be launched on August 21.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting at the Secretariat in Kolkata, Mr. Thackeray claimed that there were reports of glitches in the EVMs in 370 constituencies across the country in the recent Lok Sabha election.

Morcha in Maharashtra

“I came to meet Mamataji for discussing the developments regarding EVMs and VVPATs. We will take out a Morcha in Maharashtra regarding this. Mamataji is one of the senior leaders in the country,” he said.

Mr. Thackeray said his party was launching an anti-EVM movement. “It is not anti-Modi [PM Narendra Modi]. But if being anti-EVM means being anti-Modi, we are okay with it,” he said.

Ms. Banerjee too joined Mr. Thackeray in demanding that EVMs should be done away with. “If someone can say exactly how many seats his party will get even before the election is held, how will the people keep faith [on EVMs]. EVMs are not used in developed countries like Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States,” she argued.

She said before the Lok Sabha poll, 23 opposition parties had approached the Election Commission and moved the Supreme Court on the EVM issue but the case was set aside. “This is not an old issue. This has been going on since 1995,” she said.