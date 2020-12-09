MNF sweeps Lai council polls in Mizoram

BJP manages lone seat two months after taking over the council via a switchover by Congress members

The Mizo National Front (MNF) took the wind out of the sails of an “upbeat” Bharatiya Janata Party by sweeping the Lai Autonomous District Council (LADC) polls in Mizoram.

The Zoramthanga-led MNF, which rules the Christian-majority Mizoram, won 20 of the 25 seats whose results were declared on December 8. The BJP managed a solitary seat, as did the Congress while independent candidates won the remaining three.

The outcome was somewhat of a setback for the BJP, which had taken the reins of the council in October after 13 Congress members elected in 2015 switched over.

The MNF, though, is a constituent of the BJP-fronted North East Democratic Alliance, an anti-Congress forum.

The only BJP candidate who saved the party from a blackout was T. Zakunga, who won the Vawmbuk seat by a margin of 164 votes.

The BJP had fielded 17 candidates and supported independents in the other eight. The Congress had contested 14 seats and the MNF all the 25.

The MNF had won eight seats in the last LADC election. The Congress had won 17.

Mizoram’s BJP president Vanlalhmuaka had during the run-up to the elections held on December 4 said the party was upbeat about “retaining” the council. The confidence had apparently stemmed from the takeover of the adjoining Mara Autonomous District Council in June 2019.

Data provided by the State Election Commission said 83.68% of the 51,456 electors had cast their votes. The highest turnout of 98.36% was at Chamdur Part-II polling station and the lowest of 65.46% was at Paithar.