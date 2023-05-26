MNF leader Rasik Mohan Chakma sworn-in as CEM of Chakma Autonomous District Council

May 26, 2023 12:46 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - Aizawl

Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Rasik Mohan Chakma was sworn in as the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC), an official release said on May 26.

Lawngtlai Additional Deputy Commissioner Abraham Beirazi Khithie administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mr. Chakma during a swearing-in ceremony held at the council's art and culture hall at Chawngte in Lawngtlai district on May 25, the release said.

The event was attended by councillors, officials, representatives of various political parties and Chakma organisations and lone BJP MLA B. D. Chakma.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Chakma said the outcome of the recently concluded CADC election was a strong message to the political leaders by the public.

"Two-thirds members of the previous term could not get themselves re-elected. This signifies the desire of the people for good governance and that they are willing to change their representatives if they do not perform well," he said. He said the CADC led by MNF would give top priority to good and inclusive governance.

"MNF government is a symbol of good governance, development and responsiveness to the aspirations of the people. Hence, the first priority of this government shall be good and inclusive governance," Mr. Chakma said.

The 59-year-old veteran Chakma politician has been elected at least six times as a member of the Chakma council from Borapansury constituency since 1993. This is his fifth stint as the council CEM since 1999.

Chakma was elected to the State Assembly while holding the post of CEM in 2003 but he later resigned as the legislator in 2006 to retain his post in the council. The council polls were held on May 9. The MNF won 10 out 19 seats, while the BJP bagged five and the Congress 4.

Later, the Congress won the Rengkashya seat, polling for which was countermanded due to the death of a BJP candidate, who was allegedly killed in a clash between BJP and MNF workers.

However, three BJP members and two Congress members have recently joined the MNF making its total tally to 15. Eleven seats are required to form an executive body in the 20-member council.

The CADC was created in 1972 under the sixth schedule of the constitution of India for Chakma tribe in Mizoram.

