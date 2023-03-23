MLAs told to get feedback on holding civic polls: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio

March 23, 2023 02:58 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio has asked all the members of the State’s 60-member Assembly to reach out to the traditional tribal organisations and civil society groups for feedback on holding the elections to the urban local bodies on May 16.

Several organisations in three major urban centres of the State – capital Kohima, commercial hub Dimapur and Mokokchung – opposed the government’s decision to hold the elections with 33% of the seats reserved for women.

Free of opposition: On politics in Nagaland after the election

These organisations said the quota would violate the provisions of Article 371A of the Constitution of India that safeguards the customary laws and traditional practices of the ethnic communities of Nagaland.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have asked all the MLAs to reach out to the hohos (traditional tribal bodies) and civil society groups in their respective areas, get the feedback and make an assessment for a decision on whether or not to hold the polls to the urban local bodies (ULBs),” Mr. Rio said at a function to felicitate him and two other MLAs of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party from Kohima district at the party’s head office in Kohima.

The other two legislators are Kekhrielhou Yhome and Salhoutuonuo Kruse, the first woman minister of Nagaland.

Mr. Rio said a consensus was needed for conducting the ULB elections in order to offset any law-and-order issues. He recalled the failed attempts to hold the civic polls across 39 urban centres, including the one in 2017 that had to be aborted after violent protests that claimed two lives.

The Chief Minister said the Supreme Court on February 13 directed the State government to announce the process for the ULB polls on or before March 9. In deference of the directive, the new government issued a notification for the polls after taking oath on March 7, he added.

“We couldn’t discuss the matter inside the Assembly because the direction to conduct the ULB elections came from the Supreme Court,” he said.