MLA’s remand: row over using party leader’s vehicle

A controversy erupted here on Saturday over a young IPS officer, the daughter of a top leader of the ruling JD(U) in Bihar, reportedly used a vehicle owned by a party leader for travelling to a court in Delhi to seek the transit remand of an MLA.

Lipi Singh, currently posted as Additional Superintendent of Police, in-charge of Barh sub-division of Patna district, went to the Saket court in Delhi and sought transit remand of Mokama MLA Anant Singh.

Anant Singh had surrendered in Saket court on Friday after dodging the Bihar police for days.

Lipi Singh’s father Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, a former IAS officer of Uttar Pradesh cadre, is the JD(U) national general secretary and the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha.