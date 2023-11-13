HamberMenu
MLA's kin loses ₹79,492 while making online payment to buy sweets

The victim later realised that ₹79,012 was debited from her account in two instalments, besides the original payment of ₹480

November 13, 2023 12:15 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST - Thane

PTI
Image used for representative puporse only.

Image used for representative puporse only. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

A 31-year-old family member of an MLA from Maharashtra's Thane district allegedly lost ₹79,492 while trying to make online payment for sweets ordered from a shop, police said on Monday.

On November 9, the victim ordered sweets from a shop in Bhayander area for which she had to make a payment of ₹480, they said quoting the complaint.

After the victim placed the order, she received a QR code for payment.

When she tried to make the payment, she received a call purportedly from the sweet shop where the caller asked her to make some transactions for completing the payment which she did.

The victim later realised that ₹79,012 was debited from her account in two instalments, besides the original payment of ₹480, an official from Navghar police station said.

After the victim complained to the police, a case was registered on Friday against an unidentified person under Indian Penal Code section 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, he said.

