MLAs in Haryana can now use ‘flag’ on official, personal vehicles

The basic idea behind the decision is to give due recognition to them, says Speaker

Legislators in the BJP-ruled Haryana can now use ‘flag’ on their official, private or even hired vehicles — a decision taken so that they can get “due recognition”.

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta on Tuesday said the sitting MLAs authorised by the Vidhan Sabha shall use the flag on his or her vehicle, which is registered in his or her name.

“In case, the sitting MLA does not have any vehicle registered in his or her name, then the flag can be used on the private or hired vehicles,” he said.

Mr. Gupta told The Hindu that the decision was taken so that the MLAs can get “due recognition” in public. “The basic idea behind the decision is to give due recognition to MLAs. They had to face humiliation at toll plazas. On many occasions, there had been instances when they were asked to prove their identity. So, now alongwith the flag, we have decided to give authorisation letters to MLAs. It’s a recognition of an elected representative,” he said.

“As per protocol, MLA is equal or above the rank of Chief Secretary. When bureaucrats are using flags, then there’s no reason why MLAs can’t use it. It’s not promoting VIP culture,” he said, adding that the MLA is an elected representative and the flag, which we are giving, just mentions Haryana Vidhan Sabha MLA and nothing else.

Mr. Gupta said in case the vehicle is not carrying a sitting MLA, then the flag shall remain covered by a white cover. “The MLAs have to apply for the flag to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha and the authorisation for the use of flag by sitting MLA will be issued by the transport commissioner in a prescribed form.”

The authorisation will remain valid till the completion of the tenure of the Vidhan Sabha or till the MLAs have the membership of the Assembly.