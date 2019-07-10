MLA’s daughter fears for life after marrying Dalit man

The daughter of an Uttar Pradesh BJP legislator has alleged that her life is in danger from her father after she married a Dalit man and asked the police for security.
Sakshi Misra (23), who is the daughter of Rajesh Misra, the MLA from Bithari Chainpur in Bareilly district, uploaded a video on social media on Wednesday and informed about her wedding to Ajitesh Kumar (29) last Thursday, police said.
In another video, she has apprehended threat to her life from her father, brother and an associate, and urged the Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police to extend security to them. Ms. Misra has also appealed to the MPs and MLAs of Bareilly to not help Mr. Misra as she alleged that her father and others were out to eliminate her. The BJP legislator could not be reached for comments.
