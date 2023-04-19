MLA’s convoy attacked by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh; no one injured

April 19, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - RAIPUR

The convoy of a Congress MLA was attacked, allegedly by Maoists, in Bijapur district of the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. A car carrying a Zila Parishad member was fired upon but no one sustained injuries.

The attack took place between 4 p.m. and 4.30 pm on the Gangaloor-Padeda Road, nearly 450 km from the capital Raipur. Vikram Mandavi, the MLA from the Bijapur Assembly constituency, said that he and a few of his party colleagues were returning to Bijapur city after addressing a public meeting when the firing happened.

“There were a few cars in my convoy and one of them, in which a public representative from my party was travelling, was fired upon. The bullet punctured one of its tyres. We are now back to Bijapur and everyone is safe,” Mr. Mandavi told journalists.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party member mentioned by Mr. Mandavi is Parvati Kashyap, a Zila Parishad member. The driver of the car said that several rounds were fired and one of them hit the car. He said he had seen at least two persons, who were wearing the uniforms worn by Left Wing extremists doing the firing.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) P. Sundarraj said that everyone in the convoy, including Ms. Kashyap and Mr. Mandavi, was safe and a probe was on.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu said that security forces had tried to stop Mr. Mandavi from entering the Gangloor area but he had still gone. “Even after reaching there [Gangloor], they offered to airlift him using a helicopter, but he went there and has also returned safely,” said Mr. Sahu.

Mr. Mandavi said he had informed the security forces about his visit as per the protocol and refused to comment on questions on there being any lapse in security.

Earlier in the day, a police encounter with Maoists was reported in Kachlavari forest in the Bijapur-Gangaloor area in which one alleged Maoist was killed and two others were captured by security forces.

ADVERTISEMENT