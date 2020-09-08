MLAs, Assembly staff in Bengal undergo rapid antigen test ahead of two-day session

Several MLAs, Assembly staff and mediapersons underwent COVID-19 test on Tuesday, as part of the pandemic-related safety measures, ahead of the two-day monsoon session of the House, beginning September 9.
Speaker Biman Banerjee had said last week that the session will be held in strict compliance with ICMR guidelines, and every individual will have to undertake the COVID-19 test before entering the House.
According to sources in the Assembly, MLAs, staff members and journalists, planning to attend the proceedings, formed separate queues on the premises of the House, and underwent rapid antigen tests, while maintaining social distancing norms.
“The test reports were available within 30 minutes. Right now, we are not divulging the details of the results, or the number of tests conducted,” a senior official of the Assembly said, adding that the process would continue on Wednesday and Thursday.
The 294-member-strong West Bengal Assembly was adjourned sine die on March 17, as the state budget session was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath