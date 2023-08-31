HamberMenu
MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi resigns from BJP ahead of M.P. Assembly polls

Mr. Raghuwanshi, who represents Kolaras Assembly in Shivpuri district, said he had informed about his “pain” in the last three-five years to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and the top leadership

August 31, 2023 01:31 pm | Updated 01:31 pm IST - Shivpuri

PTI

Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due this year-end, MLA Virendra Raghuwanshi on Augsut 31 announced his resignation from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claiming he was "ignored" in the party.

In a letter addressed to MP BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma and released in a press conference in Shivpuri, Mr. Raghuwanshi, who represents Kolaras Assembly seat in Shivpuri district, said he had informed about his "pain" in the last three-five years to the chief minister (Shivraj Singh Chouhan) and the top leadership.

ALSO READ
BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh polls, 39 for M.P. elections

"But they all have not taken note of it,” he claimed.

“In the Gwalior-Chambal division, party workers like me were being ignored by the newly arrived BJP members though we worked dedicatedly for the party in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he further claimed.

Mr. Raghuwanshi alleged that corrupt officials were being posted in the Kolaras constituency to create hurdles in the developmental works being carried out by him and to harass him and his workers.

He also targeted BJP leader and Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who quit the Congress in 2020 following which a number of Congress legislators also resigned and joined the ruling party.

When the State Congress government collapsed in 2020, he (Scindia) had said farmers' loans of ₹2 lakh were not being waived as promised, Mr. Raghuwanshi claimed.

But after the formation of the BJP government, Mr. Scindia did not even speak about loan waiver, he further claimed.

