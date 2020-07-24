MLA demands list of ‘notorious’ policemen

The social media was abuzz on Wednesday morning when the Bareilly police tweeted from their official handle that under directions of the DIG, Bareilly range, they were creating a list of notorious policemen in the region.
The tweet was in response to a letter tweeted by local BJP MLA Rajesh Mishra wherein he demanded that on the lines of the top 10 notorious criminals in a district, a list of dreaded policemen should also be made. The list should be put at the police stations and published in newspapers. Mr. Mishra said after the Vikas Dubey case, it was clear that some policemen were hand in glove with criminals and they should be acted against.
Rajesh Pandey, DIG, Bareilly range admitted the language used in the police tweet was not up to the mark. “The word kukhyat (notorious) should not have been used for policemen,” he said, adding had that been the case, they would have been dismissed by now. “Somebody tweeted it without realising that the language was inappropriate.”
“When the MLA came to me, I had told him what he was demanding was already in place. In Bareilly range alone, 12 policemen are being proceeded against under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Out of these, eight are of sub-inspector level.”
After the Vikas Dubey case, Mr. Pandey said fresh guidelines were issued by the DGP and they were being followed. “I don’t know what the MLA had in mind. I should have guessed when he turned up in my office with a photographer,” he said. By the evening, the tweet was unavailable at the official handle.
