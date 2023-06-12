HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MLA Budh Ram appointed as working president of Punjab unit of AAP

Besides, six other office bearers, including four State vice-presidents of the State unit, were announced

June 12, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the new office bearers on June 12, 2023.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the new office bearers on June 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party on June 11 announced that two-time MLA Budh Ram has been appointed as the State working president of its Punjab unit.

Mr. Budh Ram is a legislator from Budhlada assembly constituency.

Besides, six other office bearers, including four State vice-presidents of the State unit, were announced.

Batala MLA Amansher Singh Kalsi, Urmar MLA Jasvir Singh Raja Gill, Muktsar legislator Jagdeep Singh Kaka Brar and Khanna MLA Tarunpreet Singh Sond are those appointed as State vice presidents.

Party leader Jagroop Singh Sekhwan has been appointed as State general secretary, while Dharamkot legislator Devinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhos has been appointed as the State president of the party's youth wing.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann congratulated the new office bearers.

Related Topics

Punjab / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.