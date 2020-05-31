Mizos laud people of Bihar for kindness to train passengers

Other States

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga tweeted, “Few days after stranded Mizos offers their food to flood-affected victims on their way back, a brief halt of their Shramik Special Train at Begusarai, Bihar witnessed good Samaritans offering them food in return! Goodness for goodness. India is beautiful when flooded with love.”

The Mizo community lauded the gesture of villagers in Bihar who provided fruits and prepared food for the people of northeast, mostly from Mizoram, at a stationary train near Begusarai.

This came a week after a special train carrying 1,300 people home to four northeastern States was attacked in Bihar’s Danapur by people wanting to get in.

Videos of local people trooping in and handing out packets and baskets containing food to the passengers were widely shared on social media by Mizos and other communities in the northeast.

He was referring to another viral video that showed some Mizoram returnees providing food to flood-affected people in western Assam from a moving train. The flood-hit had taken shelter beside the railway track.

“As a leader, it is my responsibility to ensure communal harmony in my State and elsewhere in the country. It is always better to focus on the positives during times of crisis such as COVID-19 pandemic,” the 75-year-old Chief Minister told The Hindu on May 31.

Mr. Zoramthanga’s tweet has been appreciated by people in Mizoram and Bihar alike.

“Thanks Mr. Chief Minister for tweeting this. I am from Begusarai but living in Maharashtra but shown place is nearby area of my home. It’s a pride moment for all of us. Thanks again on recognising noble work by people of Begusarai. Folded hands (sic),” replied Twitter user Prashant Kumar.

“Totally melt my heart. This is the India i know and love. God bless you all for your kindness to our brothers and sisters. Jai Hind! Raised hand,” wrote Zampuii from Mizoram.

