Mizos give food to Assam flood victims from train

GUWAHATI:

29 May 2020 22:37 IST

A group of Mizos has won hearts after a video showed them distributing food packets to flood victims in Assam on their way to Mizoram by a special train from Bengaluru.

The video went viral after one Emanuel Ralte had posted it on Facebook on Thursday.

The people they lobbed food packets to are believed to be from western Assam’s Goalpara district. Displaced by floods, they have been taking shelter on higher ground along the railway track.

Advertising

Advertising

The video drew the attention of Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

“The following viral WhatsApp video is all about stranded Mizos on their way from Bangalore sharing their eatables along the railway track for flood-affected people on their way to #Mizoram and, it just made my day!” he tweeted.

Mizoram has so far recorded just one COVID-19 positive case. The person, a 50-year-old man who had returned from the Netherlands ahead of lockdown, recovered a month ago.