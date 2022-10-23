Mizoram villagers start repairing road after a year’s wait for BRO

Villagers along the Sairang-Tuipuibari Road in Mizoram start repairing an 18-km stretch after waiting for BRO to complete the work. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Villagers in Mizoram’s Mamit district have started repairing an 18-km stretch of a strategic road that was to have been completed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) a year ago.

Local units of the Young Mizo Association (YMA), a social organisation connecting members of the Mizo ethnic community across the globe, mobilised the residents affected by the “unrideable” stretch of the Sairang-Tuipuibari Road for the mass voluntary work that began October 20.

According to the YMA, the BRO is entrusted with maintaining this road under Project Pushpak through the 74 Road Construction Company/24 Border Road Task Force.

The voluntary work was undertaken six months after H. Lalthanchama, an advocate and resident of the district’s West Phaileng town, sent a legal notice to the Director-General of BRO and other officials besides the contractor and sub-contractors of the project. None of them responded to the legal notice seeking action on the 18 km stretch.

“The villagers cannot recall any work done in more than three decades to repair the road or improve it to riding-quality standard,” Mr Lalthanchama told The Hindu.

Sangzuala Sailo, the secretary of the Joint YMA said people take at least 1 hour 30 minutes to cover the 18 km stretch between Dapchhuah and West Phaileng. The duration doubles during the monsoon season, forcing people to take an alternative, circuitous village road to town.

The Sairang-Tuipuibari Road is the lifeline for 33 villages with a total of 4,400 households and more than 25,000 people. The time taken for the locals to cover the short stretch often leads to delayed treatment for the people.

The work on the road repair project, estimated at ₹18.94 crore, was to have started in November 2020 and completed by November 2021.

Officials of the BRO contacted did not respond to the complaints of the Mizoram villagers.