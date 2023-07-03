Mizoram to raise funds for Manipur-displaced

July 03, 2023 09:44 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI The Mizoram government has decided to seek donations from the people to support some 12,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) who sought refuge in the State after fleeing ethnic violence in Manipur.

Mizoram’s Home Secretary, H. Lalengmawia told Aizawl-based news portal ZoramChronicle that fundraising has become necessary as the Centre has not provided any financial or humanitarian aid for the IDPs.

He said the Executive Committee on Internally Displaced People of Manipur in Mizoram would start the fundraiser on July 3. The committee would initially seek contributions from the ministers, MLAs, and senior officials.

“We also hope the State’s Finance Department would release some funds, as requested by the executive committee for the IDPs,” Mr. Lalengmawia said.

On May 23, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga sought ₹10 crore from the Centre to take care of the people displaced from Manipur. New Delhi is yet to respond to his request.

Mizoram has also been accommodating more than 31,000 refugees from the coup-hit Myanmar and 1,006 refugees from Bangladesh.

All the displaced people from Bangladesh, Manipur, and Myanmar are ethnically related to the dominant Mizos of Mizoram.

