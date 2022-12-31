ADVERTISEMENT

Mizoram to host G20 meeting in March

December 31, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Aizawl

The State government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the event

PTI

The Mizoram government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the G20 meeting. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Mizoram will host a G20 meeting Aizawl in March next year and the State government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the event, a senior official said on Saturday.

The panel under the chairmanship of Home Commissioner H. Lalengmawia will supervise and monitor all arrangements for the meeting. It will be held on March 2, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma said.

Various sub-committees have also been set up for the “milestone” event, she said. India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

