HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mizoram to host G20 meeting in March

The State government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the event

December 31, 2022 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Aizawl

PTI
The Mizoram government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the G20 meeting. File

The Mizoram government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the G20 meeting. File | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

Mizoram will host a G20 meeting Aizawl in March next year and the State government has constituted a core committee to oversee preparedness for the event, a senior official said on Saturday.

ALSO READ
How the G20 evolved

The panel under the chairmanship of Home Commissioner H. Lalengmawia will supervise and monitor all arrangements for the meeting. It will be held on March 2, Chief Secretary Renu Sharma said.

Explained | All about the G20: History of the forum and India’s presidency

Various sub-committees have also been set up for the “milestone” event, she said. India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

The next G20 Leaders' Summit at the level of Heads of State/Government is scheduled to be held on September 9 and 10 next year in New Delhi.

Related Topics

Mizoram / G20

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.