Mizoram to go ahead with rural and local body polls on August 27

Opposition parties demanded postponement because of spike in COVID-19 cases

The rural and local body polls on Thursday will make Mizoram the first among eight States in the northeast to hold any election after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Assam government had deferred the Bodoland Autonomous Council polls scheduled in April for fear of community spread of the novel coronavirus. A similar reason made Arunachal Pradesh put the panchayat elections on hold.

But the Mizo National Front (MNF) government stuck to its plan of conducting the village council and local body polls despite protests from the rival Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party in view of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

967 positive cases

Mizoram recorded 967 positive cases till Wednesday morning with 503 of them active. A majority of the cases are from capital Aizawl where the municipal council polls are being held.

State Election Commissioner Laima Chozah said the counting will start as soon as the polling is completed for 2,454 seats in village councils, of which 630 are reserved for women and for 558 seats in local councils, including 148 seats reserved for women.

“The MNF was desperate to hold the elections despite our requests to defer them by taking public health into account. The campaign process of the Opposition parties suffered because of the virus, lockdown and resultant scarcity of fuel,” Congress spokesperson Lallianchhunga told The Hindu from Aizawl.

The Congress controls about 80% of the village councils

MNF vice-president Lalthlengliana dismissed the Opposition’s claim that they used the government machinery to their advantage while the other parties were hamstrung by lockdown restrictions.

He also slammed the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), the principal Opposition party, for reneging on its promise of not going for a pre-poll alliance with the Congress.

ZPM secretary-general K. Sapdanga said the alliance with the Congress is for some 35 village councils because of local compulsions. “We have, however, tied up officially with the Hmar People’s Convention across the Sinlung Hills Council areas,” he said.

No polls in containment zones

The State Election Commission officials said polling would not be held in areas declared as containment zones. They would be held later.

Officials said 21 local councils and eight village council areas are in containment zones. At least two such municipal councils are in Aizawl and four villages are on the outskirts of the city.