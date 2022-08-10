Mizoram starts detoxification camp for alcoholic police personnel

About 340 police personnel in Mizoram were found to be suffering from alcoholism and substance abuse.

The Mizoram government has made some 340 police personnel suffering from various ailments due to alcoholism and drug abuse undergo a detoxification and rehabilitation camp. The 45-day camp began on July 21 but the Mizoram police made the announcement on August 8.

A senior State police officer said the camp began simultaneously at nine centres across eight battalion headquarters of the Mizoram Armed Police. “The National Fund for Control of Drug Abuse under the Union Finance Ministry has financed the camps,” he added.

A committee of senior police officers was formed under the chairmanship of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (Training) to supervise the campaign. “The schedule includes physical drills and mental, religious and spiritual guidance sessions. Members of the families of those undergoing the camp are closely associated with the exercise,” the officer said.

Dry State

Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana could not be contacted. Lalduhoma, the Leader of the Opposition Zoram People’s Movement and a former IPS officer, said the camp underscored the failure of the State government in enforcing prohibition.

The Mizo National Front government led by Zoramthanga had reimposed prohibition, lifted partially in 2015, soon after coming to power in December 2018.

“Alcoholism among police personnel indicates liquor is available in Mizoram but in a manner that is robbing the government of revenue,” Mr. Lalduhoma told The Hindu.

Mizoram is estimated to be losing ₹80-crore annually in revenue post-prohibition. The liquor ban is also believed to have led to a spike in drug abuse with heroin, methamphetamine and other narcotic substances finding their way in from adjoining Myanmar.

Mizoram is the second north-eastern State after Arunachal Pradesh to start a rehabilitation programme for its employees battling intoxication and drug addiction. In June, the Arunachal Pradesh government launched a mandatory four-month online certificate course on drug abuse prevention for its Grade A and Grade B employees.

“Alcoholism and substance abuse, exerting a vicious grip on our youth, is a major concern for the State. The objective is to make our employees ambassadors of change by equipping them with the management and prevention of drug abuse,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu had said while launching the course in State capital Itanagar.