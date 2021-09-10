Mizoram says Assam police abducted man

Guwahati

10 September 2021 05:09 IST

Deputy Commissioner of Kolasib writes to his Hailakandi counterpart not to aggravate border situation by using force

The Mizoram police on Thursday accused the Assam police of abducting an excavator operator at gunpoint, ripping his clothes off and threatening him with dire consequences.

The incident reportedly happened in Aitlang, a place Mizoram claims is in Kolasib district while Assam asserts is in Hailakandi district. Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana stated in a letter that such incidents could cause interstate border tensions.

In a letter to his Hailakandi counterpart Rohan Jha, Kolasib Deputy Commissioner H. Lalthlangliana said some Assam police personnel abducted and threatened a man damaged an excavator and snatched its keys from the operator identified as Lalnarammawia.

Advertising

Advertising

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon at Aitlang in one “Lalngaisanga’s land where road construction connecting jhum (slash-and-burn cultivation) is undertaken by the farmers using excavator”, Mr. Lalthlangliana wrote.

“Further, the JCB operator was blindfolded and kidnapped with a gun pointed to his head by the Assam Police wearing commando uniform. He was then dragged by the river, his clothes were ripped off and he was threatened. His mobile phone, along with the JCB keys, was taken away by the Assam Police,” he wrote.

Viewing this as a very serious issue and a huge setback to the peace initiatives, the Kolasib Deputy Commissioner said this could aggravate the situation on the interstate border.

He urged Mr. Jha to immediately intervene and take necessary action against the “perpetrators” and return the items to the JCB owner and its operator at the earliest, indicating the operator, who was allegedly kidnapped, was released.

The Hailakandi authorities said a reply to the letter was being drafted.

On July 26, six Assam Police personnel were killed and at least 40 others, including a Superintendent of Police, injured in a gunfight with Mizoram Police on the interstate border. The trouble broke out due to a decades-old border dispute.