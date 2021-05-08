Mizoram revokes govt. hospital order on payment for oxygen

GUWAHATI

08 May 2021 02:45 IST

The Mizoram government has served a show-cause notice to the superintendent of a State-run medical college in Aizawl over a notification asking COVID and non-COVID patients to pay for oxygen.

The notice was issued on Thursday while the payment notification was revoked on Wednesday.

The government asked Zoram Medical College and Hospital (ZMCH) superintendent H.C. Laldina why he did not approach the authority concerned before issuing the notification seeking payment for usage of oxygen, ventilator and high-flow nasal cannula (HFNC).

The notice issued by State Health Secretary Lalramnghaka pointed out that charging fees need the approval of the authorities and asked the superintendent to reply on or before May 12.

According to the notification, non-COVID patients have to pay ₹30 per hour for oxygen while COVID-19 patients have to pay ₹50 per hour for oxygen flow up to 5 litres and ₹75 per hour for oxygen flow up to 12 litres.

The notification also fixed ₹120 per hour from COVID-19 patients for the usage of ventilator or HFNC.

Hours before the show-cause notice was served, Mizo National Front MLA and medical operation team chairman Z.R. Thiamsanga said a proposal has been given to the State government to request the government employees to donate part of their salaries for the fight against the new wave of the novel coronavirus.

Mizoram had 1,779 active cases on Thursday, official data said.