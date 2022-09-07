Mizoram Premier League returns after two-year COVID break

Defending champions Aizawl FC will take on Chawnpui FC in the inaugural match of MPL 9

Special Correspondent GUWAHATI
September 07, 2022 09:07 IST

Aizawl FC after winning the eighth edition of the Mizoram Premier League in 2019. | Photo Credit: Mizoram Football Association

: The ninth edition of the Mizoram Premier League (MPL), the State’s leading sporting event, will be staging a comeback after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tournament was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The championship featuring eight teams will begin on September 8, a statement from the Mizoram Football Association (MFA) said Wednesday.

Defending champions Aizawl FC will taken on Chawnpui FC at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in State capital Aizawl in the inaugural match.

“MPL9 will have eight teams with the teams facing each other twice in the course of the league. The semi-finals for the top four teams will be a double-leg tie,” MFA’s honorary secretary, Lalnghinglova ‘Tetea’ Hmar said.

This season’s edition of the MPL will have a round of matches played on the newly-installed turf at Khawzawl. The rest of the matches will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and Lammual.

Apart from four-time winners Aizawl FC and Chawnpui FC, the teams aiming to shoot for the league trophy are Chanmari FC, Chhinga Veng FC, Mizoram Police, Electric Veng FC, FC Venghnuai and the newly-promoted FC Bethlehem.

Chanmari FC were the champions of the 2017 edition of MPL.

The partner of MFA, Zonet Cable TV, will continue to broadcast the action live on television and stream on other platforms.

