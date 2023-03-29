Mizoram organisation to ‘seal’ Myanmar border after killing of villagers

March 29, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

An organisation in Mizoram’s Siaha district on March 29 decided to ‘seal’ the border with Myanmar to prevent citizens of that country from crossing over. The decision follows the killing of three villagers from Mizoram in Myanmar. Mizoram shares a 510-km border with Myanmar.

The Mara Thyutlia Pi, an organisation of Mara tribal people, said locals would ensure people from Myanmar do not cross over to Mizoram.

The Central Young Lai Association (CYLA), a community-based organisation of the Lai tribe in the adjoining Lawngtlai district has also warned of a similar step if miscreants in Myanmar do not stop targeting people of Mizoram.

People on either side of the 1,643-km India-Myanmar border are allowed to move within a 32-km band – 16 km on either side of the line dividing the two countries – despite certain restrictions owing to the civil war in Myanmar.

“We have given refuge to people who escaped the ongoing civil war in Myanmar. But if our people get killed in Myanmar, there can be undesirable repercussions,” the CYLA said in a statement.

Some 40,000 people from Myanmar, including lawmakers and officials, have taken shelter in Mizoram since the military coup in February 2021.

The situation in sections of the Mizoram-Myanmar border has remained tense after the three people, including a woman, went missing on March 19. They had allegedly crossed over after being summoned by an extremist organisation operating from Myanmar.

Their charred bodies were later found in a jungle in Myanmar about 2 km from the International Border. Mizoram’s Inspector-General of Police (Law and Order) Lalbiakthanga Khaingte said the three were held hostage by miscreants in Myanmar.

B. Tiallensung, the daughter of one of the victims identified as Biaksuii of Siaha district, issued a statement claiming two members of the extremist Chin Defence Force were responsible for the murder of her mother and the two others.