Mizoram has resources that are conducive for setting up big industries: CM Zoramthanga

March 03, 2023 05:27 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - Aizawl

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday said the northeastern State is rich in natural resources and has the infrastructure, which is conducive for setting up big industries.

Addressing a programme at Mizoram University at Tanhril on the outskirts of Aizawl, as part of India's G20 Presidency, the CM said Mizoram has "vast and fertile land", which could feed two to three times the State's population.

"We have vast land, raw materials, good climate, clean atmosphere and connectivity. We also have a compact society and strong NGOs, speak one language and follow almost one religion that creates an environment conducive for setting up industries," Mr. Zoramthanga said.

Mizoram has huge potential for agriculture and horticulture, he said, adding that the State has all the pre-requisite ingredients, which are "conducive for setting up industries and processing units".

He urged the Centre and other participating foreign countries to invest in various sectors in the State.

Mr. Zoramthanga also said Mizoram is rich in bamboo production and more than 50% of the State's geographical area is under bamboo cover.

According to him, scientists have estimated that there is about 25 million metric tonne of naturally grown bamboo in the state, which could be effectively used for economic growth.