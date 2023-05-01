Mizoram group slams Manipur eviction drive  

May 01, 2023 03:02 am | Updated April 30, 2023 09:36 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

A Mizoram students’ body has condemned the Manipur government’s alleged bid to take over the land of the ethnic Zo people.

Parts of Manipur, specifically the Churachandpur district dominated by the Kuki-Zomi communities, have been burning following an eviction drive to clear protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries and wetlands of “illegal” settlers.

The drive by the Nongthombam Biren Singh-led BJP government is seen as targeting the Kuki-Zomi communities akin to the Mizos of Mizoram. They are together referred to as Zo people.

In a statement on Sunday, the Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) condemned the Manipur government’s actions against the ethnic Zo people, which it said were “attempts to evict” them so that the “tribal lands can be declared reserved forest, protected forest, wildlife sanctuaries and wetlands”.

The MZP also took exception to the Manipur government demanding an inner-line permit (ILP) from the people of Mizoram entering Manipur. Reminding the Manipur Chief Minister that Mizoram never demands ILP from Manipuri people, it said forcing the Zo people to acquire ILP could lead to a discord between the Manipur and Mizoram governments.

An ILP is a temporary travel document issued to Indian citizens, to move into a protected area. The ILP system is in force in four States in the northeast— Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland.

“The MZP has been and will continue to promote unity among ethnic Zo people because it wants to preserve the brother/sisterhood of the community. Despite this, the Manipur government is attempting to expel our brothers and sisters who are people of the northeast, from their own villages, and we are unable to accept this,” the MZP said.

Asking the Manipur government to stop victimising the Zo people, the MZP warned that it would not be responsible if anything happened to the Manipuri people in Mizoram.

The Manipur government’s drive is reportedly linked to a perception that a large section of the Kuki-Zomi people has entered the country illegally from Myanmar.

